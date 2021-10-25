Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PC specs Double-check that your PC specs meet the minimum requirements needed to run GTA: The Trilogy.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is coming to PC this year and players need to know whether their PC specs meet the system requirements. Considering these games are around 20 years old, PC players can anticipate fairly easy-to-hit benchmarks. Despite this, the game itself is looking mighty impressive.

GTA: The Trilogy PC specs and system requirements

Rockstar Games has revealed the minimum and recommended requirements for PC over on the official site. These PC specs should be fairly easy for players to hit, as even the recommended specs only suggest a graphic card released in 2014.

GTA: The Trilogy minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

HDD: 45GB

GTA: The Trilogy recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

HDD: 45GB

As you can see, the PC specs required to run GTA: The Trilogy are certainly easy to hit for anyone that’s had a PC made in the last seven years or so. There’s no need to run out and grab a new RTX 30 series just yet.

This package of GTA titles will include GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. The GTA trilogy is scheduled to release on November 11, 2021 on digital stores or December 7 for those that would prefer a physical copy of the game. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, including the hottest news as well as guides.