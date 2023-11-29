New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition titles coming to Netflix subscribers

The mobile versions of the three Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition titles are about to be made free for Netflix users.
Ozzie Mejia
Rockstar Games
2

It's been a few years since Rockstar Games released three classic Grand Theft Auto titles in a "Definitive Edition" bundle. PC and console users got a full package while mobile users had the option to pick the games up individually. Those mobile titles (Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas) are soon about to be made available to Netflix users at no extra charge.

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter (X) on Wednesday morning. All three Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition titles will join the Netflix Games library and will be free to play for Netflix subscribers. In keeping with the pattern of previous Netflix releases, each of the three games will likely be released with separate apps that will each prompt users to enter their Netflix login information to access.

Shacknews reviewed Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition back in 2021. It was no good on bigger platforms, looking like an "optimized" version of the mobile titles. "Optimized" is in quotes because users quickly slammed the collection for its numerous glitches and poor performance. Rockstar would apologize to PC users, specifically, and offered the original versions of those games to Definitive Edition owners for free.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
Source: Rockstar Games

A handful of patches have since been released for the Definitive Edition titles, which should hopefully mean the Netflix versions are ready to roll out with minimal issues. Subscribers can find out for themselves when Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas all come to mobile devices for Netflix Games on Thursday, December 14.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

