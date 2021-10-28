Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas announced for Oculus Quest 2 San Andreas is getting the VR treatment, exclusively on the Oculus Quest 2.

The October 2021 Facebook Connect featured a lot of talk about the metaverse, with Mark Zuckerberg detailing the future of immersive entertainment and communication. When speaking to the gaming side of things, Facebook announced that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to the Oculus Quest 2 as an exclusive VR title.

Mark Zuckerberg himself announced Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR during the October 2021 Facebook Connect keynote. Coming as an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive, the all-time classic video game is getting the VR treatment. Originally developed by Rockstar Games, it’s unclear what studio is handling the port of San Andreas to VR. That said, the official announcement states that the project is “many years in the making.”

We didn’t get a glimpse at any gameplay, and there is no current release window, so we’re likely still far off from getting to play Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR ourselves. San Andreas is just the latest beloved 2000s game to get the VR treatment, as Resident Evil 4 VR just hit the Oculus Quest 2 this month, impressing us in our Shacknews review.

In all the talk of the metaverse, Facebook locked down another big exclusive for the Oculus Quest 2 with Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR. During the October 2021 Facebook Connect, we also got a glimpse at some of the company’s upcoming products, as Facebook revealed Project Cambria, a new VR HMD.