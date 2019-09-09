The Cartridge Family 082 - Buffa and John Call Joe "Daddy", Mixed Opinions on The Outer Worlds
Joe has officially ascended to the realm of father fathers, and yet still has time to play The Outer Worlds. Impressive!
Joe has officially ascended to the realm of father fathers, and yet still has time to play The Outer Worlds. Impressive!
Check out for additional multiplayer characters when you jump into Gears 5 next.
It's Thursday night, Shacknews. Time for the Late Night Army show.
The Late Night Army show is back with a special live stream of Gears 5.
Find out who the voice actors and performance capture cast are in Gears 5.
Skipping cutscenes in Gears 5 is possible, it just uses entirely different buttons on PC and Xbox One.
Find out how to play as The Animal in Microsoft's Gears 5 with this handy guide.
According to Microsoft, it had the "biggest launch week of any Xbox Game Studios title this generation."
A salacious podcast about what those 3 camera on the iPhone 11 Pro really mean.
Each of the Acts in Gears 5 offers an intense battle against impossibly powerful foes. Use our guide to get the upper hand in these boss fights.