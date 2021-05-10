New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

The Coalition is shifting new game development to Unreal Engine 5 & Xbox Series X

There are still some loose ends to tie up with Gears 5 on previous gen consoles and engines, but The Coalition is moving new projects into the next generation.
TJ Denzer
1

Gear of War is one of the most important titles of the Unreal Engine’s longstanding history as a graphics engine. With it, Gears ushered in a spectacle like we had never seen before back on the Xbox 360 and gave us a battle that has continued to provide some of the immense moments in gaming over the years. With Unreal Engine 5 coming up around the corner, it only makes sense that Gears studio The Coalition would want to put the franchise at the forefront of it. With that in mind, The Coalition announced that outside of further content for Gears 5, it’s shifting development of new titles to Unreal Engine 5 and the Xbox Series X.

The Coalition revealed this shift in engines and consoles in an announcement posted on the Gears 5 website on May 10, 2021. According to the announcement, The Coalition has a couple more rounds of content to wrap up in Gears 5. The developer revealed it will be continuing the Operations content packs, which have continued to include new characters and maps, through Operations 7 and 8.

Outside of the aforementioned Operations packs for Gears 5, The Coalition claims this will be quite the transitional period for the studio as it aims to fully adopt the new Unreal Engine 5 and develop on the Xbox Series X.

With Epic Games getting Unreal Engine 5 ready for a full rollout this year, Fortnite was among the first projects getting a full makeover in the engine, but it makes sense that Gears of War would be the next notable franchise to follow up in such a manner. With that in mind, The Coalition doesn’t have any new projects to announce just yet. Stay tuned as we await what comes next from the Gears dev following the transition.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola