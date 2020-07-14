Gears 5 Operations 4: Brothers in Arms out now with new characters and maps Jump back into Gears 5 with new characters, maps, and updates with more on the horizon for a later date still to come.

Can't get enough Gears in your system? Gears 5 fans can jump into Operation 4: Brothers in Arms. It's available now across Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam for you to get your curbstomping on with new characters and maps to boot.

Operation 4 brings faces like Dom, Paduk, and Karn back to players as well as maps and new updates such as an all-new ranked system, a new in-game store, and easier ways to earn Gears Coins within the confines of the game. Gears Coins are the new currency within the game that you can earn as you play, if you're unfamiliar with the concept.

But you're here for the characters, right? We've got you covered. Here are the six new characters you can look forward to:

Heroes

Dominic Santiago

Garron Paduk

Jinn-bot

UIR Soldier

Villains

Zamil Karn

Locust Grenadier

You can pick up the Operation 4 Bundle with all six characters, including the Bound by Blood weapon skin set, 1000 Iron, and 30 days of Boost for $19.99. You can also pick up each character individually with Gears Coins or Irons. Operation 4 also includes three new maps like Reactor, a new addition to the game, as well as classics like Blood Drive and Checkout for you to revisit.

Microsof has announced that there's still more to come in terms of updates for Operation 4, such as PvP and Horde events, two more new characters throughout the middle of the Operation period, and weekly updates to the store for you to purchase or earn with Gears Coins. You can also check out the Developer's Playlist to balance out tweaks and special mode updates.

Our own Chris Jarrard reviewed Gears 5 and gave it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he thought:

"Arguably the best-looking game released this year, Gears 5 will appeal to graphics nuts and, along with Forza Horizon 4, is the clear showcase title for the Xbox One X. The PC version is even better, with uncapped frame rates, arbitrary resolution support, and enhanced graphical features. It is incredibly well-optimized, ensuring it will look good and run smoothly on a variety of hardware. Microsoft pledged to put a focus on its PC players and if Gears 5 is an indication of what is to come, mouse and keyboard jockeys are in for a treat. 9/10 doo-rags."

