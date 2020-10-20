Gears 5 kicks off its Halloween festivities this week It's time to trade in your do-rags for Halloween masks as Gears 5 joins into the seasonal fun.

As we are currently in the age of gaming where virtually all releases must have some sort of live content component to retain players, it makes sense for developers to work in Holiday events into the release calendar. Gears 5 is one such game and is ramping up for a themed week centered around Halloween. The big story is the inclusion of a new Horde mode that replaces the enemies with variants using Halloween-themed skins.

The new Horde mode modifier is known as Mad Man’s Monsters and pits the COG against some ghastly foes. Gears 5 PvP players will be happy to hear that The Coalition has brought back the popular BoomSnipes playlist for this week. It has classic 5v5 TDM action with LongShots and BoomShots.

A new Medal Group is now available to players and those who take the time to collect the following achievements will earn the fearsome Murder Pool Lizzie skin.

Fireworks Show - Get 50 Kills with the Boomshot (All Modes)

Halloween Sharpshooter - Get 25 Headshots with the Longshot (All Modes)

Murder-Pool - Get 150 Eliminations across Halloween events (Versus)

Monster Survivor - Survive 20 Waves of Mad Man’s Monsters (Horde)

Haunted Victory - Collect 5 Match Wins across Halloween events (All Modes)

Haunted Veteran - Complete 30 Rounds of Versus Halloween events (Versus)

The weekly store update also brings along the following items:

Jack O’Lantern Jack – 500 Iron

Hollow RAAM – 500 Iron

Halloween 2020 banner – 0 Gears Coins

Skeleton Suit Kait – 500 Iron or 4,000 Gears Coins

Inside Out COG Gear – 500 Iron or 4,000 Gears Coins

Halloween 2019 bloodspray – 125 Iron or 1,000 Gears Coins

Chrome Steel Locust Drone – $9.99 USD

The Gears 5 weekly Halloween event runs from October 20-26, so make sure to get yourself logged in and rack up some kills to earn these limited-availability goodies.