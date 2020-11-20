Gears 5 adds WWE superstars from The New Day as playable characters Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods are coming to Gears 5 in a new crossover.

Gears 5 is teaming up with the WWE to bring some of its most beloved stars to the third-person shooter. Starting today, members of The New Day can be unlocked and played as in Gears 5. Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods are uniquely designed, playing their WWE Survivor Series personas within the game.

This news came as a bit of a surprise when it was announced on Xbox Wire on November 20. When jumping into the game’s multiplayer modes, players can suit up as one of the three members of The New Day. A new trailer was posted to the Xbox YouTube channel, spotlighting the new playable characters as well as their unique voice lines and animations.

The New Day have been a favorite among WWE fans in recent years, known for spreading and encouraging positivity wherever they go. Even before the crossover with Gears, The New Day had become quite known in the gaming space. Xavier Woods specifically has appeared on a number of streams and events, and also runs the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, where the group posts let’s plays and other gaming content.

If you’re a fan of The New Day and want to play as them in Gears 5, you can purchase them today for $19.99. For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, The New Day will be available for download at no additional charge. For more news and updates, visit the Gears 5 topic page on Shacknews.