Games With Gold February 2021 lineup features Resident Evil & Gears 5 The original Resident Evil remake should keep those salivating for RE Village busy while Xbox staple Gears 5 becomes free to claim for February 2021's Games With Gold lineup.

Another month has passed by and with it comes a whole new list of free games players can snap up in Xbox’s Games With Gold program. It’s always a good opportunity to add some fun titles to your gaming library for the low price of zero, and February 2021’s lineup for Games With Gold is banking on the fact that players are excited for the spookiness Resident Evil Village promises to bring, among other solid options.

Xbox announced its February 2021 lineup for the Games With Gold lineup in a blog post on January 22, 2021. The official lineup of free games for Xbox Gold members for February 2021 and their timing of availability is as follows:

Resident Evil remake (original retail: $19.99): Feb 1 - Feb 28

Feb 1 - Feb 28 Gears 5 (original retail: $39.99): Feb 1 - Feb 28

Feb 1 - Feb 28 Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb (original retail: $9.99): Feb 1 - Feb 15

Feb 1 - Feb 15 Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (original retail: $14.99): Feb 16 - Mar 15

Feb 16 - Mar 15 Lost Planet 2 (original retail: $19.99): Feb 16 - Feb 28.

Resident Evil is coming hot on the trails of news about RE Village and Gears 5 is just an all-around good Xbox exclusive in this month's Games With Gold.

Resident Evil remake is truly a no-brainer. Capcom dropped a wealth of information about Resident Evil Village pretty recently, including a new demo, a release date, and plenty more. Going back to the reimagined original should be delightful for those who have never experienced it or just want to take the romp once again through a great game. Gears 5 is also a welcome addition because it’s still one of the best Xbox exclusive shooters around, especially in multiplayer. Those who haven’t yet picked it up will likely be happy to get it for free now. Heck, The Coalition is still kicking out some quality DLC for the game.

Of course, this also comes on the trails of Xbox hiking prices for the Game Pass. Nonetheless, are you planning on picking up any of February 2021’s Games With Gold? What do you hope to see next month? Let us know in the Chatty below and stay tuned for updates on all the latest Xbox Games With Gold announcements.