Microsoft raises Xbox Live Gold pricing

Microsoft is giving its Xbox Live Gold subscription service a price hike.
Donovan Erskine
13

Before Xbox Game Pass, there was Xbox Live Gold. Required to play any game online, Xbox Gold has been a part of the Xbox ecosystem since the original console. Despite the runaway success of Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold has remained a central part of the Xbox experience. Now, it’s getting a bit pricier, as Microsoft has announced that it’s raising prices for Xbox Live Gold.

This news comes via an official post made by Microsoft to Xbox Wire. In the future, monthly subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold will increase by $1, and the 3-month membership is being raised by $5. Here are the new prices for the different subscription options for Xbox Live Gold:

  • 1 month: $10.99
  • 3 months: $29.99
  • 6 months: $59.99

Microsoft states that users will be notified by email if their respective subscription option will be receiving a price change. The new prices will go into effect 45 days after this email is sent. Those currently subscribed to a recurring 12-month or 6-month subscription will be able to maintain their current price if they renew the current plan. 

As you’d expect, Microsoft has been met with a bit of backlash following this announcement. Despite prices going up, practically nothing else is changing about Xbox Live Gold. This has led many to speculate that it’s a part of Microsoft’s plan to push more of its subscribers towards Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the premium version of its gaming service. The new prices for Xbox Gold puts it right in-line with the prices for Game Pass.

It’s yet to be seen how this move will impact the Xbox ecosystem in the long run, or if Microsoft could potentially walk back the decision if met with enough backlash. For future updates, stay tuned to the Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass topic pages here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 22, 2021 8:10 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Microsoft raises Xbox Live Gold pricing

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 22, 2021 8:28 AM

      What is microsoft even doing? Gold should be going away and absorbed into game pass.

      • SolrFlare legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 22, 2021 8:34 AM

        I suspect that’s the next step and this is to prevent new people in the meantime from doing cheaper gold->gamepass conversion and just starting with gamepass ultimate.

        Then probably this fall they nuke Gold and combined with incentive of new Halo as part of gamepass they just get everyone switched.

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 22, 2021 8:53 AM

        It is in there

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 22, 2021 10:43 AM

        Yeah, insane. They should be ditching gold and paying for online play, it's ridiculous at this point.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 22, 2021 11:31 AM

        if XBL's price goes up then GamePass's price looks more attractive

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 22, 2021 8:47 AM

      Ridiculous. I'm not sure how much longer I'm going to stick around on that sinking ship of a platform they got. :/

      • xinver
        reply
        January 22, 2021 10:55 AM

        Then go, 6 and 12 month are not changing.

        • diamondfire05
          reply
          January 22, 2021 11:54 AM

          12 months no longer exists directly from them and 6 months just doubled, I know there are work arounds but why do this at all? What kind of company enjoys driving away casual and new customers?

          • diamondfire05
            reply
            January 22, 2021 11:56 AM

            The big thing now is the sticker price will now be $60 for 6 months that will 100% scare away the CoD, Fortnite, and Madden crowd

    • GBurke59 mercury mega
      reply
      January 22, 2021 10:16 AM

      This seems like a very bonehead move. I already know a lot of teenagers that can't afford the $60 a year to play on Xbox live, now they're doubling it?! Seems like a really good way to cause friction in your user base.

      • xinver
        reply
        January 22, 2021 10:54 AM

        Its not doubling stop making up stuff.

        • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 22, 2021 10:55 AM

          What are you talking about? $60 twice a year is double.

          • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 22, 2021 10:58 AM

            If you’re already on a 6 or 12 month sub, the price isn’t changing when you renew.

          • xinver
            reply
            January 22, 2021 11:19 AM

            Apologies for my tone

            • GBurke59 mercury mega
              reply
              January 22, 2021 11:58 AM

              I mean for new people thinking about coming into the Xbox Ecosystem, it's a huge factor. But I'm told the price is thew same for Game Pass Ultimate, so i guess They are trying to push people to do that service instead?

              • diamondfire05
                reply
                January 22, 2021 12:05 PM

                That’s got to be what they are doing is making it so that ultimate is the reason to own this box

              • MaxPete82 legacy 10 years
                reply
                January 22, 2021 12:13 PM

                If you are a new person, Xbox All Access is an option. $24.99/month and you have a new Series S and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate. Not a bad deal.

      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 22, 2021 10:57 AM

        That's TommyW's friend in a nutshell. That $60 is a major thing for him to keep him playing online with friends and he's not made of money. :/

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 22, 2021 10:55 AM

      It begins.

    • Zollington legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 22, 2021 12:11 PM

      I'm wondering if their next step is to go away with xbl gold entirely and only offer game pass ultimate

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 22, 2021 12:14 PM

        Then it wouldn't be ultimate? Just same as regular old cheaper game pass. Are they getting rid of that as well?

        I don't think that's the goal here, but idk. Gold should have went away years ago.

        • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 22, 2021 12:16 PM

          Ah, forgot now there's the EA Play stuff in ultimate and also cloud streaming, so they could still separate regular and ultimate game pass, but hopefully include online play by default on the console without any sub.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 22, 2021 12:16 PM

        I think that's been the obvious plan. Their recent moves, and especially the EA Play partnership, really suggests this.

