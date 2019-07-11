One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows gameplay footage - A whole bunch-a punch-a
We had a chance to check out some of the character customization and story elements from the upcoming RPG One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows.
We set a course for Whole Cake Island for our latest round of exclusive gameplay footage from the upcoming One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. Please take a look.
We checked out the latest Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris demo and its two big boss fights. Did we have what it takes to take down the bad guys?
Shacknews had a chance to sit down with Lukasz Hacura and get a firsthand look at some gameplay from GameDec, Anshar Studios' upcoming adaptive, isometric, cyberpunk RPG.
We spoke with the developers behind this western steampunk inspired world and got a peek behind the curtain to their creative process.
Strap yourself in for an early look at Bloober Team's Blair Witch game in this horrifying gameplay video.
As the game's release approaches, Borderlands 3 various modes are being shown, including the new Proving Grounds.
The team behind Friday the 13th was in Germany to show off more footage of Predator: Hunting Grounds.
More than a decade after the release of the original cult hit, Codemasters is ready to bring back GRID, and has a new gameplay trailer to show it off.
The most electrifying stream in video game entertainment returns with more Super Mario Maker 2!