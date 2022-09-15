Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Street Fighter 6 Juri moves list & gameplay

Fan favorite Juri is making a return in Street Fighter 6 and we had a chance to kick some butt with her at a recent hands-on preview event.
Blake Morse
Blake Morse
Capcom
1

Juri made her first appearance in Street FIghter 4 and brought some mad Taekwondo skills to the table that made her an instant fan favorite. Recently it was announced that she’d be making a return to throw down once again in Street Fighter 6. We had the opportunity to get our hands on an early PS5 build of the game and see what’s new for the upcoming sequel.

To be entirely honest, out of all the characters I was lucky enough to take for a spin early on, Juri is the one I had the least experience with. I’ve played her before a few time here and there, but as an older Street Fighter player I’m just not as familiar with her move set. However, I do know that she is a formidable opponent in the right player’s hands.

From what I can tell, not much has changed about Juri’s moves and abilities, however her Fuhajin fireball attack is returning for Street Fighter 6. Players who main Juri should have no trouble slipping into their groove when the game goes into full launch. You can see what Juri has to offer in our embedded vids.

While there’s still a while before Capcom will be ready to launch Street Fighter 6 in its entirety, players will be able to take some of the characters for a test drive soon as the game will be getting a beta that runs October 7 through October 10 on PC as well as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more Street Fighter 6 details are released.

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola