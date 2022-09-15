Street Fighter 6 Juri moves list & gameplay

Juri made her first appearance in Street FIghter 4 and brought some mad Taekwondo skills to the table that made her an instant fan favorite. Recently it was announced that she’d be making a return to throw down once again in Street Fighter 6. We had the opportunity to get our hands on an early PS5 build of the game and see what’s new for the upcoming sequel.

To be entirely honest, out of all the characters I was lucky enough to take for a spin early on, Juri is the one I had the least experience with. I’ve played her before a few time here and there, but as an older Street Fighter player I’m just not as familiar with her move set. However, I do know that she is a formidable opponent in the right player’s hands.

From what I can tell, not much has changed about Juri’s moves and abilities, however her Fuhajin fireball attack is returning for Street Fighter 6. Players who main Juri should have no trouble slipping into their groove when the game goes into full launch. You can see what Juri has to offer in our embedded vids.

While there’s still a while before Capcom will be ready to launch Street Fighter 6 in its entirety, players will be able to take some of the characters for a test drive soon as the game will be getting a beta that runs October 7 through October 10 on PC as well as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more Street Fighter 6 details are released.