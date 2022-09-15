Street Fighter 6 Ken moves list & gameplay

Earlier today the fine folks over at Capcom announced that the Yin to Ryu’s Yang, Ken Masters would be joining the roster of the highly-anticipated Street Fighter 6. It should come as no surprise to long-time fans of the series, as a Street Fighter game without Ken would be like a burger without fries or Chip without Dale, just incomplete.

As with much of the classic roster, Ken is looking a bit older and is now sporting a more casual style and has opted for sweatpants, a t-shirt, and a jacket as opposed to his classic red gi or that weird compression shirt from SF5.

As for his moves, this is still very much the same fighter we’ve come to know and love throughout the series. Both him and Ryu have remained fairly approachable for long-time and casual fans alike and not much about that seems to be changing about that for Street Fighter 6.

I was lucky enough to get some hands-on time with a PS5 build and go a few rounds both as and against Ken. I’m sad to say that I probably won’t be making it to the EVO finals anytime soon, but as someone who’s played a lot of Street Fighter over the years I feel I can with some assurance that playing as Ken in Street Fighter 6 felt familiar and comfortable. And I think that a lot of fans, especially ones with more skills than me, will have no trouble wrapping their heads around everything Ken has to offer in his latest incarnation.

Be sure to check out the rest of our Street Fighter 6 coverage and keep it locked here for more details about all things Capcom and Street Fighter!