XFL using Xbox One controller in instant replay booth
Everyone's second favorite football league is back and they brought an Xbox One controller.
Everyone's second favorite football league is back and they brought an Xbox One controller.
For a limited time, Madden players can download the GOAT in MUT for free on Twitch Prime. Find out more about Jim Brown's MUT debut.
The folks at Electronic Arts have chosen star Chiefs quarterback and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes for the cover of Madden NFL 20.
All thirty-two NFL teams announced their schedules this week, but the Carolina Panthers' video game trailer was pretty darn great.
Two legends of their respective fields join forces at halftime of the Super Bowl broadcast. Ninja and Jim Brown celebrate 100 years of the NFL.
The "Miami Miracle" is faithfully recreated with this fun clip.