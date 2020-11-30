ShackStream: Indie-licious fights the 10-yard fight in Legend Bowl

Classic football games are a thing of such beauty. In a time when modern football sims like Madden are kind of floundering, the classics like Tecmo Bowl still stand up as a good old-fashioned football game. Fortunately, there are folks out there looking to keep that spirit alive, and we’re going to be playing such a game with Legend Bowl on today’s Indie-licious!

Legend Bowl comes to us from the folks at Level Ready. The game is currently available in early access on Steam. Featuring a retro aesthetic akin to old school football titles, Legend Bowl is a far pleasingly pixelated affair of passes, rushing, touchdowns, tackles, sacks, fumbles, triumph, and tragedy. It features an unlicensed roster of teams, but still, that roster is thick, and you can play them alone in exhibitions or career modes or go head-to-head with friends in 1-on-1 games or in the likes of Tournament Mode.

Join us on the Shacknews Twitch Channel or watch above as we go live with Legend Bowl at 2:10 p.m. PT / 5:10 p.m. ET on Indie-licious, where every Monday we play the latest and most interesting indie games.

We’d like to take a moment to thank our viewers as always for watching Indie-licious and the efforts we’re pouring into each livestream. Your support makes these projects continually worth it. As an aside, if you want to help keep projects like these going, consider either following or subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch Channel. Don’t forget that if you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can link your Amazon account to your Twitch account to score yourself a free subscription each month through Prime Gaming on Twitch. We’ll happily take that subscription if you need somewhere to put it.

Indie-licious refuses to go three and out in the 10-yard fight, so tune in as we play to win the game in Legend Bowl!