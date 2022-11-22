EA Sports College Football video game to release in Summer 2024 One reason cited for the game's 2024 release is the desire to build a "very immersive college football experience."

In a recent interview with ESPN, EA Sports vice president and general manager, Daryl Holt, revealed that EA Sports College Football will be released in the summer of 2024. According to Holt, this is the best release window for EA Sports College Football as they’re trying to build an immersive college football experience and wish for the game to “meet or exceed” player expectations.

"That's the best date for us to bring the game that we think is going to meet or exceed our player expectations," Holt told ESPN. "And cover the breadth and scale of what we want in the game. We're trying to build a very immersive college football experience."

EA Sports College Football was initially revealed back in February 2021, and given the time that’s passed between then and now, there have been some who believe that the game’s release has been delayed. This isn’t true according to Holt, who told ESPN that previous rumors of an earlier release date were “conjecture” and that the game hasn’t been delayed.

If you look back on where we were talking in 2021, that road was blocked. I think I even said something to the fact that we were passengers on this journey, just like anyone else. Well, the road's open now, but it's still under construction.

Holt goes on to talk about how the team is working to figure out a way to use real college football players and schools in the game. Furthermore, an unnamed EA source told ESPN that players will reportedly be compensated if their likeness is used in the game.

“Our intent is to work towards that and find a meaningful way to include them [college football players] in the game,” Holt explained. "We expect more will join, but we can only commit to what we have got in the hopper right now. And we'll have more information to share as we move forward along that evolving landscape. But we'll put as many schools as we possibly can put into the game."

Other details noted in the ESPN interview include EA’s plans to make EA Sports College Football a yearly title, and how it will include “state-of-the-art 3D scans of dozens of stadiums.” It’ll also have “detailed references for mascots” like Brutus Buckeye, and will also feature the return of Dynasty Mode and Road to Glory.

Dynasty was on the top of everyone's mind, on top of everyone's list so that's been something that I think we are passionately focused on and want to make sure that we can get that as right as possible for Year 1 with still foundational elements to build on as we go forward.

Overall, it sounds like EA Sports College Football is shaping up to be an immersive experience and we look forward to hearing more about it between now and the game’s summer 2024 release. For more on what Daryl Holt has to say about EA Sports College Football, be sure to read through the full interview from ESPN.

