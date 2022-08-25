Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

NHL 23 HUT will include IIHF national women's teams

Women's national teams are coming to NHL 23 Hockey Ultimate Team with a women's license for the first time in Ultimate Team history.
Bill Lavoy
Electronic Arts
1

For the first time in history, an EA Sports franchise will include a women’s license in its Ultimate Team. During a press briefing for NHL 23, EA Vancouver announced that IIHF women’s national teams would be included in Hockey Ultimate Team with this year’s release.

A press image of Sarah Nurse, cover athlete for NHL 23.
For the first time in history, an EA Sports franchise will include a women's license in its Ultimate Team.
Source: Electronic Arts

The news that women’s national teams would be included in NHL 23 Hockey Ultimate Team is welcome, and the ratings will be there to match. EA Vancouver was quick to point out that a 94 overall is a 94 overall no matter who the player is. HUT players will be able to build their teams with a level of diversity that hasn't existed before in the NHL franchise, and it's about time. Hockey's toxic culture has been on full display recently with horrific stories popping up across all levels and corners of the game. It’s long overdue for the boys club mentality to be smashed to bits and left behind.

You can read more about what’s coming (and not coming) to NHL 23, including Sarah Nurse as the first female cover athlete, and a form of cross-platform play debuting for the first time in franchise history.

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

