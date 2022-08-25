NHL 23 HUT will include IIHF national women's teams Women's national teams are coming to NHL 23 Hockey Ultimate Team with a women's license for the first time in Ultimate Team history.

For the first time in history, an EA Sports franchise will include a women’s license in its Ultimate Team. During a press briefing for NHL 23, EA Vancouver announced that IIHF women’s national teams would be included in Hockey Ultimate Team with this year’s release.

Source: Electronic Arts

In a historic first, IIHF Women’s National Team members can now play alongside men in a Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) lineup, allowing players to make their dream team of the sport’s best players. After their introduction last year, national teams will continue to play a prominent role in NHL 23, as national team players will have both base and master items incorporated into HUT events. In addition, players can now compete in a variety of new rotating game themes in HUT Rivals. NHL 23 also introduces three additional tiers of HUT Rivals Rewards based on win or win streaks.

The news that women’s national teams would be included in NHL 23 Hockey Ultimate Team is welcome, and the ratings will be there to match. EA Vancouver was quick to point out that a 94 overall is a 94 overall no matter who the player is. HUT players will be able to build their teams with a level of diversity that hasn't existed before in the NHL franchise, and it's about time. Hockey's toxic culture has been on full display recently with horrific stories popping up across all levels and corners of the game. It’s long overdue for the boys club mentality to be smashed to bits and left behind.

