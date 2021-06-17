Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are the Madden NFL 22 cover stars EA Sports has revealed the Madden NFL 22 cover, which stars Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

The Madden cover reveal has become a yearly ritual for both EA Sports and fans of the football franchise. Typically featuring one of the most dominant or popular athletes of the latest season, speculating over the next Madden cover is a tradition among sports fans. EA Sports has given us our first look at the next game, revealing Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes as the Madden NFL 22 cover stars.

EA Sports revealed the Madden NFL 22 Cover on NFL Network on June 17, 2021. The cover sees Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sitting beside Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. In the lead up to the cover reveal, EA Sports teased fans by using an image of a goat and a baby goat in their marketing, which tipped a lot of fans off as to who would be on the cover. Tom Brady is often referred to as the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time), while Patrick Mahomes is on track to make an argument for that title by the time his career is over and done with.

EA Sports also revealed a brand new trailer for Madden NFL 22. The trailer doesn’t give much away about changes or updates in the game, but we do see the latest roster of players going toe-to-toe on the field. That includes Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, and number 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

The cover revealed is from the MVP Edition of Madden NFL 22. The Standard Edition of the game will feature different artwork, but will still star Brady and Mahomes. This reveal comes just several months after Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes met in Super Bowl 55, in which the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.

Madden NFL 22 will release on August 21, 2021, and is available for pre-order now.