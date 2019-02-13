New Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailer re-introduces Cloud Strife
A brand new trailer detailing Cloud's journey debuted during The Game Awards 2019, and it's got us salivating over what's up next for Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
A brand new trailer detailing Cloud's journey debuted during The Game Awards 2019, and it's got us salivating over what's up next for Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
The PlayStation 4 box art for the remake mirrors the classic PlayStation artwork with a modern twist.
Both games will come in a special package for fans in Asia, but nowhere else has been confirmed yet.
There's more to the remake of this classic game than you may have thought.
All the latest buzz surrounding the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, straight from Tetsuya Nomura himself.
The most beloved JRPG of all time returns with an explosive, bombastic new iteration, and the experience is positively transformative.
Yoshinori Kitase outlines some plans for the next installment of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake project.
Square Enix shared additional details on the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Remake during today's E3 2019 livestream.
Xbox One is the latest modern platform to get some well-known Final Fantasy classics, with 7, 10, 10-2, and 12 on their way.
The Nintendo Direct for February will last around 35 minutes and reveal some new information on Fire Emblem: Three Houses.