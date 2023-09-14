Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gets February 2024 release date The next chapter of the Final Fantasy 7 remakes will take players to Gold Saucer, introduce characters like Cait Sith, and feature new combat mechanics.

One of the most anticipated things out of Square Enix right now is the continuation of the Final Fantasy 7 remake series. We know Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be the second chapter of the remakes, but we didn’t know when it was coming until now. Sony revealed that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is officially launching worldwide in February 2024, and the physical versions will come on two discs.

The latest look at Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including its release date, were shared during the PlayStation State of Play on September 14, 2023. The game now has a set release date of February 29, 2024, exclusively launching on PlayStation 5. According to Square Enix, the game will remain exclusive to the PS5 until May 29, 2024. It will also include around 100 hours of gameplay according to director Naoki Hamaguchi. You can see the latest trailer in action below.

The next chapter of the Final Fantasy 7 remake series looks to be hitting a huge amount of content in the original game. We saw teases of Junon, the Golden Saucer amusement park, the arrival of Cait Sith and Vincent Valentine, the Nibelheim tragedy, and much more. It also looks like Chocobo Racing, Chocobo breeding, and a wealth of other mini-games and side quests are coming to Rebirth. With 100 hours of supposed gameplay packed in, it’s going to be a hefty adventure.

With the dates for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth set, we’ll be on the lookout for further updates and details leading up to it. Stay tuned here at Shacknews as further news drops.