Watch the September 2023 PlayStation State of Play here Here's how you can tune into the latest PlayStation State of Play.

The busy fall gaming season continues with a State of Play presentation from Sony Interactive Entertainment. It’s primarily focused on PS5 games from indie and third-party developers, and is only just a few hours away. Here’s how you can watch the September 2023 PlayStation State of Play.

Watch the September 2023 PlayStation State of Play

The September 2023 PlayStation State of Play will begin today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. It’s being streamed on the official PlayStation Twitch channel, which you can view using the embed above. Following the event’s conclusion, we expect Sony to publish the trailers as individual videos on YouTube.

With Sony clarifying that this particular State of Play will feature indies, third-party developers, and PS VR2 games, we shouldn’t go into it expecting the next big announcement from PlayStation Studios. That said, there will surely be some fun surprises and interesting titles throughout the showcase.

That’s how you can watch the September 2023 PlayStation State of Play. You should also visit our topic page dedicated to the event, as we’ll be sharing all of the biggest news stories from it.