2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Watch the September 2023 PlayStation State of Play here

Here's how you can tune into the latest PlayStation State of Play.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Sony
2

The busy fall gaming season continues with a State of Play presentation from Sony Interactive Entertainment. It’s primarily focused on PS5 games from indie and third-party developers, and is only just a few hours away. Here’s how you can watch the September 2023 PlayStation State of Play.

Watch the September 2023 PlayStation State of Play

The September 2023 PlayStation State of Play will begin today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. It’s being streamed on the official PlayStation Twitch channel, which you can view using the embed above. Following the event’s conclusion, we expect Sony to publish the trailers as individual videos on YouTube.

With Sony clarifying that this particular State of Play will feature indies, third-party developers, and PS VR2 games, we shouldn’t go into it expecting the next big announcement from PlayStation Studios. That said, there will surely be some fun surprises and interesting titles throughout the showcase.

That’s how you can watch the September 2023 PlayStation State of Play. You should also visit our topic page dedicated to the event, as we’ll be sharing all of the biggest news stories from it.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

