PlayStation will do another State of Play for Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth in February

PlayStation shared the details about the upcoming Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth State of Play on this week’s January 2024 State of Play. Right at the end of the State of Play, Sony revealed that another State of Play was coming on February 6, 2024. Moreover, that State of Play will focus entirely on Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, and the developers have teased that there will be news during the presentation that fans “don’t want to miss.”

Source: PlayStation

We’re not far away from the actual release of Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, set to arrive at the end of February. With that game, we’ll escape the confines of Midgar and take Cloud and his party out into the world, including the events of Junon, Gold Saucer, meeting Cait Sith, and much more. Previously, we’ve gotten to talk to the devs about rebuilding Junon, the Mt. Nibel section, and much more, but it seems Square Enix is keeping something special in the bag for next week.

With the next State of Play planned and plenty of Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth reveals to come, stay tuned here at Shacknews as we look forward to the next presentation next week.