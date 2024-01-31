Watch the January 2024 PlayStation State of Play here Check out Sony's first PlayStation news event of 2024.

Sony is set to properly kick off 2024 with a new edition of PlayStation State of Play, a livestream event that’ll detail various games coming to PS5 in the near and distant future. It’s looking like this will be a big one, so you won’t want to miss it. Here’s how you can watch the January 2024 PlayStation State of Play.

The January 2024 PlayStation State of Play will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. Sony has confirmed that the showcase will run for 40 minutes and feature 15 different video games. This includes Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin. Prior to the official announcement, the rumor mill had been churning with speculation about other games that may appear during the event.

PlayStation State of Play typically features a mix of first and third-party games coming to PS5, and that’s exactly what we should expect here. If you aren’t able to watch the show live, come back to our PS5 topic page for all the news out of the latest PlayStation State of Play.