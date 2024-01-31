New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Watch the January 2024 PlayStation State of Play here

Check out Sony's first PlayStation news event of 2024.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Sony Interactive Entertainment
1

Sony is set to properly kick off 2024 with a new edition of PlayStation State of Play, a livestream event that’ll detail various games coming to PS5 in the near and distant future. It’s looking like this will be a big one, so you won’t want to miss it. Here’s how you can watch the January 2024 PlayStation State of Play.

Watch the January 2024 PlayStation State of Play

The January 2024 PlayStation State of Play will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. Sony has confirmed that the showcase will run for 40 minutes and feature 15 different video games. This includes Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin. Prior to the official announcement, the rumor mill had been churning with speculation about other games that may appear during the event.

PlayStation State of Play typically features a mix of first and third-party games coming to PS5, and that’s exactly what we should expect here. If you aren’t able to watch the show live, come back to our PS5 topic page for all the news out of the latest PlayStation State of Play.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola