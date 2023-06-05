Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players won't need to play the first remake to enjoy it

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth co-director Motomu Toriyama said the team has implemented systems that will get players up to speed and make sure they have a good time.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Square Enix
6

When you have sequels in game series, it can be daunting to newcomers to jump in instead of playing from the beginning. However, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth reportedly shouldn’t have this problem if co-director Motomu Toriyama and the game’s developers have their way. According to Toriyama, the developers have built systems for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that will allow anyone to enjoy the game regardless of whether they played the previous Final Fantasy 7 Remake or not.

Square Enix shared this claim from Motomu Toriyama via the Final Fantasy 7 Twitter on June 5, 2023. The twitter has been hosting questions fielded by the devs and leads on the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, one of which asked whether or not it was necessary to play the first game (Final Fantasy 7 Remake) in order to enjoy the sequel. To this, Toriyama said no, it’s not necessary.

“We have made preparations so that players who did not get a chance to play the first game can fully enjoy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth,” Toriyama explains.

Final Fantasy 7 tweet about playing the first part of the remake before Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
According to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth co-director Motomu Toriyama, players should be able to jump into playing the game whether they've played the previous Remake or not.
Source: Square Enix

It wouldn’t be surprising for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to have some kind of recap to catch players up on what happened in the events of the first part of the remake. However, the way Motomu Toriyama describes the systems, it sounds like there may be a bit more to it than just a simple ICYMI video going over the events of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

We would certainly recommend checking out Final Fantasy 7 Remake as it covers a substantial amount of the story and is just a good game in general. However, it’s likely a relief to many players that just want to continue the story that they can do so without too much fear of missing out. As we await Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s launch sometime in winter 2023, stay tuned for further updates and details.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 5, 2023 9:40 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players won't need to play the first remake to enjoy it

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 5, 2023 9:52 AM

      A story recap option in the main menu presumably. Playing this without playing the first part would be really stupid

      • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 5, 2023 9:53 AM

        I just need an endlessly looping recap of the pull-up contest.

    • Mr.SEX
      reply
      June 5, 2023 11:28 AM

      man i am so pumped for this game. i loved ff7 when i played it as a kid but for some reason i wasn't pumped about teh remake and so i didn't play it until recently (and on pc), but oh fuck man it's really good. like really, really good. it's one of the few times i wished there was more combat because it was just so good

    • 245826
      reply
      June 5, 2023 12:02 PM

      How will this work? I played Rebirth on my PS4 - can it import my save file to the new game on PS5? Are they even allowing saved game imports?

      • 245826
        reply
        June 5, 2023 12:04 PM

        Sorry - I played "remake". Why are the naming conventions so confusing.

        Shouldn't it just be like "Remake part 1", "part 2", etc..?

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 5, 2023 12:09 PM

          It's Square. They don't know how to name things.

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 5, 2023 12:22 PM

        I am doubting there is any save game import. You won’t be taking along your god armour and weapons into a new game.

        • lefthighkick legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 5, 2023 12:43 PM

          For sure, I'm assuming it'll work kinda like the Yuffie DLC where you start with with a little bit of materia already in your possession, but nothing crazy.

