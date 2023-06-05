Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players won't need to play the first remake to enjoy it Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth co-director Motomu Toriyama said the team has implemented systems that will get players up to speed and make sure they have a good time.

When you have sequels in game series, it can be daunting to newcomers to jump in instead of playing from the beginning. However, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth reportedly shouldn’t have this problem if co-director Motomu Toriyama and the game’s developers have their way. According to Toriyama, the developers have built systems for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that will allow anyone to enjoy the game regardless of whether they played the previous Final Fantasy 7 Remake or not.

Square Enix shared this claim from Motomu Toriyama via the Final Fantasy 7 Twitter on June 5, 2023. The twitter has been hosting questions fielded by the devs and leads on the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, one of which asked whether or not it was necessary to play the first game (Final Fantasy 7 Remake) in order to enjoy the sequel. To this, Toriyama said no, it’s not necessary.

“We have made preparations so that players who did not get a chance to play the first game can fully enjoy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth,” Toriyama explains.

According to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth co-director Motomu Toriyama, players should be able to jump into playing the game whether they've played the previous Remake or not.

Source: Square Enix

It wouldn’t be surprising for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to have some kind of recap to catch players up on what happened in the events of the first part of the remake. However, the way Motomu Toriyama describes the systems, it sounds like there may be a bit more to it than just a simple ICYMI video going over the events of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

We would certainly recommend checking out Final Fantasy 7 Remake as it covers a substantial amount of the story and is just a good game in general. However, it’s likely a relief to many players that just want to continue the story that they can do so without too much fear of missing out. As we await Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s launch sometime in winter 2023, stay tuned for further updates and details.