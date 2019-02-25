Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will let players leave vehicles to explore planets in 2021
Frontier Developments intends to let players explore like never before in Elite Dangerous: Odyssey in early 2021.
Check out all the changes that have arrived with the new update!
The Fuel Rats are nearing the end of their mission to rescue an Elite: Dangerous pilot that set a record for distance traveled from the Sol star system.
The next season of Elite Dangerous is set to begin and the long galactic arm of the law is starting to catch up to some rogue players.
It is an 'enduring movie franchise of global renown.' Let the speculation begin.
The hints have finally led to first contact by an Xbox One player.
This version will utilize touch controls and be designed for proper use of the DualShock 4.
The changelog alone is 16,500+ words!
The game's multiplayer mode will revert to its standard price next Monday.
First two expansions of the new season will be included.