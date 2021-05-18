Elite Dangerous: Odyssey celebrates release with new launch trailer Following a successful alpha period, Frontier's space jam will launch on PC this week.

Frontier Developments struck gold back in 2014 with the release of Elite Dangerous. The space flight sim arrived twenty years after the original game in the franchise debuted on various PC platforms. With an intriguing mix of intergalactic trading, mining, exploration, and combat, Elite Dangerous found an audience that was hungry for the space sims of old. Nearly a decade later, its second expansion, titled Odyssey, is now ready for prime time. To celebrate its release on May 19, Frontier has released a new launch trailer for Elite Dangerous: Odyssey.

The Odyssey expansion marks a big step for the franchise as it introduces feet-on-the-ground gameplay for the first time ever. Along with your typical mining, trading, pirating, and other duties, players can now exit their ships in a first-person perspective to add a new wrinkle to the existing formula.

David Braben, Frontier’s CEO, and founder, said: “This is the next step in what has already been an incredible journey and labour of love with Elite Dangerous since the Kickstarter over eight years ago. The team has pulled off a fantastic achievement here across a mind-bending scale – from the detail within a human footprint to the vast distances across stellar systems and beyond is breathtaking, in a rich, detailed, and accurate recreation of the Milky Way in 1:1 scale. For me, it is not just the detailed exploration and combat, but the gothic beauty of watching stars, planets, moons, moons-of-moons rise and fall or slowly pirouette in their often complex paths in the night sky, while each tiny dot or nebula in that sky is really there and can be visited.”

Intergalactic explorers should be prepared to dust off their space boots on May 19 when Elite Dangerous: Odyssey lifts off on Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Frontier Store.