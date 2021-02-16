Xbox Game Pass welcomes Elite Dangerous, Wreckfest, & more in February 2021 Microsoft has announced the latest batch of titles joining its gaming subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass has really become the blueprint for what a successful gaming subscription service should look like, as we’ve seen numerous companies and publishers look to establish similar programs. However, Microsoft continues to iterate and improve its service, constantly adding new games and features. Now, the company has unveiled the next slew of games joining Xbox Game Pass this month.

As usual, this news comes from a posting made to Xbox Wire. Here, Microsoft shares that the following titles will be joining the Xbox Game Pass service by the end of February.

Code Vein (PC) – February 18

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (Cloud and Console) – February 18

Wreckfest (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 18

Killer Queen Black (Cloud and Console) – February 23

Dirt 5 (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 25

Elite Dangerous (Console) – February 25

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC) – February 25

There are several notable titles set to join Game Pass this month. Wreckfest has continued to improve with new updates and DLC, and even took home our award for Best Shackbattle Game of the Year in 2020. Dirt 5 is another exciting entry in Codemasters’ over-the-top racing game, and will be a great pickup for Game Pass subscribers that missed out at launch. The Superhot franchise is one of the best shooter/puzzle games in recent memory, and Superhot: Mind Control Delete is more of what fans love about the previous games.

All of the titles coming to console will be available to standard Game Pass subscribers on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X. To get the PC and Cloud Gaming titles, players will need to be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For more on the gaming service, stick with us right here on Shacknews.