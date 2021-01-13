Elite Dangerous: Odyssey delayed due to 2021 COVID-19 lockdown in UK Frontier Developments has decided to push PC launches of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey back a little bit, with console releases being delayed even further.

With Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, Frontier Developments intends to take the spacefaring adventure game down to foreign planets like we’ve never seen before. It’s an exciting new prospect to be able to leave our ships and be able to engage worlds on foot for the first time, but it looks like due to issues with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we may be waiting just a bit longer. Frontier Developments has announced delays on all versions of the game.

The announcement was made in a blog post on the Elite Dangerous website on January 13, 2021. According to the post, development had been slowed down by COVID-19 already, but new lockdown restrictions enacted in the UK where Frontier Developments is headquartered has forced the decision to announce a former delay on the game. Originally, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey was slated to launch on PC and consoles in early 2021. With the delay, PC versions will see an alpha in early Spring and a full launch in late Spring 2021. PC is being prioritized and, as such, consoles will be delayed a bit further to Autumn 2021.

The decision comes with no small amount of consideration as Frontier Developments handles the situation it has been dealt.

“Our PC plans have only been affected by a small amount, however our plans for the console release will unfortunately see a larger development shift,” Frontier wrote. “Please do know that these difficult decisions have been made with a focus on making Odyssey as incredible as it can possibly be for all our Commanders regardless of their platform, while also respecting realistic project deadlines for our teams during this difficult global situation.”

Even so, Frontier promises it will deliver news as soon as possible on new development’s in the game’s release timeline, including further news and updates about the features of the game. With that in mind, stay tuned as we await further details about Elite Dangerous: Odyssey in hopefully the near future.