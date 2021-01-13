New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey delayed due to 2021 COVID-19 lockdown in UK

Frontier Developments has decided to push PC launches of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey back a little bit, with console releases being delayed even further.
TJ Denzer
5

With Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, Frontier Developments intends to take the spacefaring adventure game down to foreign planets like we’ve never seen before. It’s an exciting new prospect to be able to leave our ships and be able to engage worlds on foot for the first time, but it looks like due to issues with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we may be waiting just a bit longer. Frontier Developments has announced delays on all versions of the game.

The announcement was made in a blog post on the Elite Dangerous website on January 13, 2021. According to the post, development had been slowed down by COVID-19 already, but new lockdown restrictions enacted in the UK where Frontier Developments is headquartered has forced the decision to announce a former delay on the game. Originally, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey was slated to launch on PC and consoles in early 2021. With the delay, PC versions will see an alpha in early Spring and a full launch in late Spring 2021. PC is being prioritized and, as such, consoles will be delayed a bit further to Autumn 2021.

The decision comes with no small amount of consideration as Frontier Developments handles the situation it has been dealt.

“Our PC plans have only been affected by a small amount, however our plans for the console release will unfortunately see a larger development shift,” Frontier wrote. “Please do know that these difficult decisions have been made with a focus on making Odyssey as incredible as it can possibly be for all our Commanders regardless of their platform, while also respecting realistic project deadlines for our teams during this difficult global situation.”

Even so, Frontier promises it will deliver news as soon as possible on new development’s in the game’s release timeline, including further news and updates about the features of the game. With that in mind, stay tuned as we await further details about Elite Dangerous: Odyssey in hopefully the near future.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 13, 2021 2:02 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey delayed due to 2021 COVID-19 lockdown in UK

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 13, 2021 2:03 PM

      thankfully the PC delay is minor

    • Lurkmaster9000
      reply
      January 13, 2021 2:38 PM

      I just started playing this a couple of days ago. It’s so goddamn confusing. Does it ever get fun? I love space stuff but I don’t find it immersive at all since I am having to google shit to do boring jobs all the time.

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 13, 2021 2:39 PM

        it really is "Space Trucking Simulator"

      • duncandun legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 13, 2021 2:42 PM

        Define fun

        • Lurkmaster9000
          reply
          January 13, 2021 2:44 PM

          Do I get any incentive to explore? Even if it’s just to see cool stuff? Do I ever get more involved missions? Find cool things to save up for? See stuff happening? Idk!

          • duncandun legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 13, 2021 3:13 PM

            Ya you get money for exploring. If you enjoy that aspect you should defo just do a lot of exploring. Check online for common routes to the center and back. Road to colonia i think maybe?

    • Flynn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 13, 2021 2:44 PM

      so you are telling me Star Citizen still has a chance?

Hello, Meet Lola