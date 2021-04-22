Elite Dangerous: Odyssey launches on PC in May Frontier's new space-sim spinoff is finally ready for its time in the spotlight with an official release next month.

Elite Dangerous has enjoyed much fanfare over the years as one of the best space flight sims on the market and one of the strongest VR experiences yet created. Frontier Developments, the studio behind the Elite Dangerous series, has been hard at work on the newest entry, dubbed Elite Dangerous: Odyssey. Space explorers who are anxious to set foot on the surface of new planets only need to wait a few more weeks as the game now has an official release date set for May 19.

The release date news was revealed by a new trailer from Frontier Developments. The trailer featured a montage of gameplay segments and slow pans over distant worlds. All the action was set to David Bowie’s hit Space Oddity.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey was originally set to arrive early this year, but the team experienced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the blog post explaining the delay, Frontier noted that the PC version was not affected as much as the console versions.

“Our PC plans have only been affected by a small amount, however, our plans for the console release will unfortunately see a larger development shift,” Frontier wrote. “Please do know that these difficult decisions have been made with a focus on making Odyssey as incredible as it can possibly be for all our Commanders regardless of their platform, while also respecting realistic project deadlines for our teams during this difficult global situation.”

PC players can look forward to traveling through the stars in May while console players will need to sit tight just a bit longer. Eager beavers can pre-order the PC version on Steam right now.