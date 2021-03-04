New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey sets date for playable PC Alpha

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey's PC Alpha now has a date, as Frontier Developments offers a fresh look at new raid gameplay.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Elite Dangerous players have a lot to look forward to in 2021 with the upcoming release of the Odyssey expansion. While Frontier Developments has been gradually delivering new details about Odyssey over the past few months, the PC player base is about to get a chance to see some of it for themselves. On Thursday, Frontier announced that the month of March will end with the launch of the Elite Dangerous: Odyssey PC alpha.

Frontier also released a new video featuring one of the Elite Dangerous: Odyssey multiplayer raids. This mission sees three Commanders raiding a military outpost in an effort to disable its power center. Decked out in full tactical gear and armed for the mission, the Commanders show off some high-end stealth gameplay while infiltrating the base with their hacking skills.

This is just a taste of what Odyssey will have to offer. The new expansion's biggest feature will involve taking explorers out of their land-based vehicles. This will allow them to take part in exploration, combat, and diplomacy missions in whole new ways. Players can also form crews across new social hubs, which will be scattered around the galaxy.

Odyssey looks to be back on track following its COVID-related delay. The expansion is in line to release on PC later this spring, with console versions coming this fall. In the meantime, the PC Alpha is set to begin on March 29.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

