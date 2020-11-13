Elite Dangerous is the free game on Epic Games Store next week If you're looking for expansive space adventure on the cheap, Frontier Developments' stellar Elite Dangerous is Epic Games Store's free offering next week.

When it comes to expansive space exploration and adventure, it’s hard to argue that any game has set the tone in modern offerings as well as Frontier Developments’ Elite Dangerous. The game features a vast galaxy of planets to explore as you begin as a small change freelancer and earn the skills and equipment necessary to survive and take on more and more varied missions throughout a cutthroat universe of corporations, factions, and pirates looking to secure their piece of the universe. If you want to get in on the action and try to become the universe’s Elite, you can for free on the Epic Games Store next week.

Elite Dangerous was revealed recently on the Epic Games Store, as well as the news that it will debut as the platform’s next free game. From November 19 to November 26, 2020, players will be able to snap up Elite Dangerous for free on the Epic Games Store to keep. Not only does it include everything of the base game, but it will include the Horizons expansion content, which brought planetary vehicles to the game and became free to other platforms in October.

Currently, Frontier Developments is preparing the next chapter in the Elite Dangerous universe with Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, which will allow players to get out of vehicles for the first time and explore planetary surfaces on foot. Odyssey is expected to launch sometime in 2021, but Frontier Developments has generously invited players to check out the current offering of Elite Dangerous content through various moves with the game, like the aforementioned move of making Elite Dangerous: Horizons free.

With all of it free in its Epic Games Store debut for a limited time, it’s arguably the best chance players will get to see everything that Elite Dangerous has to offer without paying a dime. If you’re looking to get prepared for Odyssey or just see what the game is about, don’t miss snapping it up starting on November 19.