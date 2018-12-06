The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 31
Asif and the rest of the Shacknews Stream Team are streaming the hottest live esports takes on the planet.
Chiquita Evans was drafted #56 overall by the Warriors Gaming Squad for the 2019 NBA 2K League season.
Epic Games has revealed the plans for Fortnite World Cup 2019 and also shared details on the $100 million prize pool for the year.
Apex Legends teams in Europe and North American compete in the second week of the Twitch Rivals Challenge.
MTG: Arena is putting its money where its mouth is and launching into the wide world of esports in 2019. Get ready to tap that mana for some moola.
One of the protest representatives suggests esports is missing "reliability, punctuality and above all friendship" values.
It's not clear what the Salim Group's role will be in this deal, but the massive conglomerate's involvement will certainly be a boon.
The next season of one of gaming's biggest esports events will move forward with 20 teams total.
One of the tournament participants got shot at a free gaming PC. All he needed to do was defeat CSJR in Doom 2. Did he pull it off?