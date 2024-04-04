Gran Turismo World Series 2024 invites players to compete in qualifiers this month Players will have chances to race and qualify for the Nations Cup and Manufacturers Cup across three weeks of online qualifiers.

A new year of Gran Turismo esports is about to kick off with the Gran Turismo World Series 2024. This set of competitions is going to include two tournaments that run throughout the months ahead, and it will begin with several weeks of qualifying events in which Gran Turismo 7 players can earn their place to play for their nation or their favorite manufacturer in the game. What’s more, it all kicks off later this April.

PlayStation announced the Gran Turismo World Series 2024 in a PlayStation Blog post this week. The series is broken up into two major tournaments: The Nations Cup and Manufacturers Cup. They will feature six rounds of qualifiers apiece which begin on April 17, 2024. Winning players will go on to race in four live rounds with spectators, culminating in the World Finals for each Cup. The venue for the World Finals has yet to be decided, but the first three will take place in Montreal, Prague, and Tokyo.

PlayStation also shared some details about eligibility, who can compete, and how to sign up for the Gran Turismo World Series 2024 qualifiers:

Any player who has a copy of Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 can enter the series by heading to the Sport mode in the game. Once there, sign up for the Nations Cup – racing to represent your home country or territory – and/or the Manufacturers Cup, racing for your favorite manufacturer. First up from April 17 are the Online Qualifiers for the Nations Cup: six rounds played out over three weeks. From Wednesday, 8 May the action switches to the Manufacturers Cup, similarly with three weeks and six rounds of Online Qualifiers.

It's an exciting event for any Gran Turismo 7 fan worth their ilk and the opening chapter of the competition isn’t far off. Gran Turismo 7 is also an impressive racing sim that has been providing solid gameplay to fans for over two years now. As the latest competition kicks off, stay tuned for more updates and details here at Shacknews.