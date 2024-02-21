Capcom Cup X Stage Elimination & Finals: Prize pool, brackets & where to watch As the first-ever Street Fighter 6 Capcom Cup winds down to a close, here's where to catch the final matches of the competition.

It’s the final week of the Capcom Cup X tour, bringing together all players who have qualified in a heated Street Fighter 6 battle for its $2 million prize pool. All fighters have fought fiercely to be here, but only one player can take the championship. As we go through the Elimination Stages this week and the Finals over the weekend, we have all of the details on where you’ll be able to watch, who’s playing, and what’s on the line.

Where to watch Capcom Cup X Stage Elimination & Finals

On February 21, February 22, and February 23, the Capcom Cup Stage Elimination rounds will begin at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. Then on February 24, the Street Fighter League Championship 2023 Finals will run at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. Finally, the Capcom Cup X Top 16 will fight down to the final championship starting on February 25, 2024, at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. All of these matches will be viewable on the Capcom Fighters Twitch channel (which can be seen above), or on the Capcom Fighters YouTube channel.

Capcom Cup X brackets

Capcom Cup X Stage Elimination Groups

Source: Capcom

The Capcom Cup X brackets are a murderer’s row of amazing Street Fighter 6 players from around the world. The full bracket can be seen above, but we’ve also got the full groups and their participants here.

Group A

Joe Umerogan

Tigers | Crossover

G8S Hitbox | Kawano

Shadoken

GGHalibel

00 | Phenom

Group B

Nephew

PFGC | DestroyGodz

GS | Shaka22

DespairKing

NASR | Big Bird

YeSports | Chris Wong

Group C

SR | NuckleDu

UB | Dookie

DCQ

Bravery

Fandroid

Falcons | Mister Crimson

Group D

NS | MikeX

Solvng

Gumout | NL

Takamura

Falcons | Valmaster

G8S RB | Gachikun

Group E

Snake Eyez

Shodown | NamikazeeXTM

Beast | Fuudo

VV | Xian

Samoel

Myrken

Group F

Bandits | MenaRD

Bandits | CABA

MK | NeroTheBoxer

DRX | Leshar

MOUZ | EndingWalker

NASR | AngryBird

Group G

Sayff

Juninho-RAS

ROF

Uma327

SYG | Garnet

RainPro

Group H

Dual Kevin

Kusanagi

Travis Styles

Ren

GG | JabHim

MOUZ | Problem X

Capcom Cup X prize pool

The Capcom Cup X prize pool payouts per placing.

Source: Capcom

This is why all of these players have assembled. Capcom blew minds when it announced last year that the final prize pool for this year’s tournament would be an astounding $2 million USD. The winner of the Capcom Cup X Grand Finals will take $1 million, but where does the rest of that $2 million fall? Here’s the breakdown:

1st: $1,000,000

2nd: $300,000

3rd: $200,000

4th: $100,000

5th/6th: $10,000

7th/8th: $7,000

9th/10th/11th/12th: $5,000

13th/14th/15th/16th: $4,000

Eliminated in Groups: $2,000

And there you have it. Capcom Cup X runs all week long and into the weekend, so stay tuned as the qualified masters of Street Fighter 6 fight down to the final competitor at the Finals. Stay tuned for more FGC news and announcements as they happen.