Capcom Cup X Stage Elimination & Finals: Prize pool, brackets & where to watch
As the first-ever Street Fighter 6 Capcom Cup winds down to a close, here's where to catch the final matches of the competition.
It’s the final week of the Capcom Cup X tour, bringing together all players who have qualified in a heated Street Fighter 6 battle for its $2 million prize pool. All fighters have fought fiercely to be here, but only one player can take the championship. As we go through the Elimination Stages this week and the Finals over the weekend, we have all of the details on where you’ll be able to watch, who’s playing, and what’s on the line.
Where to watch Capcom Cup X Stage Elimination & Finals
On February 21, February 22, and February 23, the Capcom Cup Stage Elimination rounds will begin at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. Then on February 24, the Street Fighter League Championship 2023 Finals will run at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. Finally, the Capcom Cup X Top 16 will fight down to the final championship starting on February 25, 2024, at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. All of these matches will be viewable on the Capcom Fighters Twitch channel (which can be seen above), or on the Capcom Fighters YouTube channel.
Capcom Cup X brackets
The Capcom Cup X brackets are a murderer’s row of amazing Street Fighter 6 players from around the world. The full bracket can be seen above, but we’ve also got the full groups and their participants here.
Group A
- Joe Umerogan
- Tigers | Crossover
- G8S Hitbox | Kawano
- Shadoken
- GGHalibel
- 00 | Phenom
Group B
- Nephew
- PFGC | DestroyGodz
- GS | Shaka22
- DespairKing
- NASR | Big Bird
- YeSports | Chris Wong
Group C
- SR | NuckleDu
- UB | Dookie
- DCQ
- Bravery
- Fandroid
- Falcons | Mister Crimson
Group D
- NS | MikeX
- Solvng
- Gumout | NL
- Takamura
- Falcons | Valmaster
- G8S RB | Gachikun
Group E
- Snake Eyez
- Shodown | NamikazeeXTM
- Beast | Fuudo
- VV | Xian
- Samoel
- Myrken
Group F
- Bandits | MenaRD
- Bandits | CABA
- MK | NeroTheBoxer
- DRX | Leshar
- MOUZ | EndingWalker
- NASR | AngryBird
Group G
- Sayff
- Juninho-RAS
- ROF
- Uma327
- SYG | Garnet
- RainPro
Group H
- Dual Kevin
- Kusanagi
- Travis Styles
- Ren
- GG | JabHim
- MOUZ | Problem X
Capcom Cup X prize pool
This is why all of these players have assembled. Capcom blew minds when it announced last year that the final prize pool for this year’s tournament would be an astounding $2 million USD. The winner of the Capcom Cup X Grand Finals will take $1 million, but where does the rest of that $2 million fall? Here’s the breakdown:
- 1st: $1,000,000
- 2nd: $300,000
- 3rd: $200,000
- 4th: $100,000
- 5th/6th: $10,000
- 7th/8th: $7,000
- 9th/10th/11th/12th: $5,000
- 13th/14th/15th/16th: $4,000
- Eliminated in Groups: $2,000
And there you have it. Capcom Cup X runs all week long and into the weekend, so stay tuned as the qualified masters of Street Fighter 6 fight down to the final competitor at the Finals. Stay tuned for more FGC news and announcements as they happen.
