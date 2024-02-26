Capcom Cup 11 will return with another $1 million grand prize Right before the close of Capcom Cup X, the developer announced that the Capcom Pro Tour would be returning in June 2024.

Capcom Cup X has finally come to an end, a champion has been crowned, and the $2 million prize pool has been claimed by its competitors. Now it’s time to get ready for the next big one. Capcom didn’t even let the competition cool down before announcing Capcom Cup 11 and Capcom Pro Tour 2024. This year’s competition will also feature another $1 million USD grand prize for the winning player.

Capcom released a trailer for Capcom Pro Tour 2024 near the end of Capcom Cup X, following UMA’s incredible win over Chris Wong to become the champion. It was in that trailer and information following that Capcom Pro Tour 2024 would begin in June. Like Capcom Cup X, the 2024 Pro Tour will feature online and offline tournaments, as well as the World Warrior regional program, to sift qualifying winners from around the world and gather the next set of competitors for Capcom Cup 11. That final competition will also feature a $1 million grand prize for the winner.

Anyone who missed out on the first year of Street Fighter 6 and Capcom’s massive esports prize pools now has another crack at the action. Street Fighter 6 has been going strong for a little under a year, and the game shows no sign of slowing down with Ed about to launch and Akuma coming to round out the Year 1 DLC.

This previous year was full of wild surprises, familiar contenders, new blood, and fantastic fights. With that in mind, we expect Capcom Pro Tour 2024 and Capcom Cup 11 to have their own share of amazing moments. Stay tuned as we cover them leading up to the start of the season in June.