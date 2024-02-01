Ed gets a late February release date in Street Fighter 6 Capcom has released a new Fighting Pass full of boxing-themed cosmetics for World Tour avatars leading up to the release.

Ed is the next character in Street Fighter 6’s Year 1 DLC series, and now we know exactly when he’s coming to the game. Capcom previously gave us a window of Ed’s release date for this February, but this week, we got a concrete release date for the character. What’s more, there’s a Fighting Pass leading up to Ed’s release that will allow players to collect boxing-themed cosmetics for their World Tour avatars.

Capcom announced Ed’s official release date in Street Fighter 6, as well as the Fighting Pass leading up to him, on the Street Fighter Twitter this week. Ed will be coming to Street Fighter 6’s roster as paid DLC on February 27, 2024. You can get him by himself or as part of the Year 1 DLC package that has Rashid and AKI already and will eventually get Akuma. However, the Fighting Pass celebrating Ed is available as of today and throughout this month. In it are a new collection of free and premium rewards for players that include a number of boxing cosmetics, as well as titles, stickers, emotes, and even the classic Captain Commando arcade game to play freely.

The Fighting Pass leading up to Ed's release features a number of boxing-themed cosmetics, stickers, titles, emotes, and more.

Source: Capcom

Ed marks the third character in Street Fighter 6’s Year 1 DLC offerings. We’ve previously had the return of Rashid, who brought all of his multi-hitting, wind-powered style. Then there’s newcomer AKI, a disciple of Street Fighter 5’s FANG who uses poison to chip away at her enemies while using unorthodox movement to find the perfect moments to strike at them. Ed returns with the boxing tutelage of Balrog and a healthy dose of Psycho power to lash at his enemies and pummel them with a flurry of fists.

With Ed’s official release date in Street Fighter 6 set, it will be interesting to see how the character plays once he’s officially in our hands. Stay tuned for more Street Fighter 6 coverage and news right here at Shacknews.