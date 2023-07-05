Street Fighter 6 confirms a July release date for Rashid [UPDATED] Rashid, The Tubulent Wind will be the first DLC character to join the SF6 roster following its launch.

Updated (7/5/2023 @ 4:07 p.m. PT): The PlayStation Twitter officially announced a release date for Rashid in Street Fighter 6 alongside a new trailer for him. The Turbulent Wind is officially coming to SF6 on July 24, 2023.

Original Story: Street Fighter 6 hasn’t been out for a very long time, but it looks like Capcom is already gearing up for the next big content release in the game. We got our first look at Rashid, The Turbulent Wind, alongside a new Street Fighter 6 battle pass full of Rashid-themed avatar costume items, banners, and more. What’s more, Capcom’s tease of Rashid seems to imply that we could see him come to the game by the end of July.

Capcom teased Rashid for Street Fighter 6 in a post on the Street Fighter 6 Twitter on July 4, 2023. According to the announcement, there’s now a “Rashid Arrives” Fighter Pass that features cosmetics centered around the character. The new Fighter Pass lasts from July 4 to July 23, leading many to believe that once that period ends, we could see Rashid finally come to the game. Rashid would be the first DLC character in Street Fighter 6 following the game’s launch in early June 2023.

Capcom's tease of Rashid in Street Fighter 6 seems to imply the character could be dropping sometime this July.

Source: Capcom

Capcom’s tease of Rashid is the first we’ve seen of the character for his Street Fighter 6 appearance. Rashid debuted in Street Fighter 5 and quickly became a favorite among the early roster of the game. He previously featured a highly mobile fighting style augmented by the use of wind. He had dash-up attacks, dive kicks, and could make a tornado that blocked projectiles and forced players to have to navigate his high-pressure combo and cross-up offense.

We knew about Rashid as the first among four confirmed characters for Street Fighter 6 Year 1 DLC. That said, it looks like The Turbulent Wind may be approaching fast. Stay tuned for an official reveal and release date right here at Shacknews.