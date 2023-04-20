A.K.I., Rashid, Ed, and Akuma are Street Fighter 6's Year 1 DLC characters Capcom has unveiled which characters will join the SF6 roster after launch.

The Street Fighter franchise will receive its newest installment this summer with the release of Street Fighter 6. The fighting game will bring back a slew of classic characters for its roster, with some new fighters mixed in. The cast of available characters at launch is just a slice of Capcom’s long-term vision, as the studio plans to release several characters post-launch. During the Street Fighter 6 Showcase, Capcom revealed that the first season of DLC characters will include A.K.I., Rashid, Ed, and Akuma.

The Street Fighter 6 Showcase was where we got more information about what Capcom has up its sleeve for the upcoming 2D fighter. While most of the stream focused on World Tour and other game modes, Capcom also looked to the future of Street Fighter 6 content. Content after release will be broken up into years, and the full roadmap of Year 1 DLC characters and their respective release windows has been shared.

Rashid: Summer 2023

A.K.I.: Fall 2023

Ed: Winter 2024

Akuma: Spring 2024

The new Street Fighter characters will also appear in World Tour, where players can learn more about their lore and abilities.

Capcom stated in the video that it plans to add new Street Fighter characters every year. It will likely be a while before we know what’s coming in Year 2, but fans can rest assured that Year 1 won’t be the end of new content for SF6.

At the end of the Street Fighter 6 Showcase, Capcom revealed that a demo for the game is available now for PlayStation and Xbox, and the characters made within it can be transferred to the full game this summer. Stay with us here on Shacknews for everything Street Fighter 6 before and after its June 2, 2023 release date.