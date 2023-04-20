Street Fighter 6 demo available on PlayStation now Dig into avatar creation, and get a taste of World Tour, in the latest demo for Street Fighter 6.

A wealth of details for Street Fighter 6 were shared today as part of a Street Fighter 6 Showcase. Towards the end of the showcase, some particularly exciting news was revealed in regards to a playable demo. More specifically, a demo of Street Fighter 6 is available right now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The demo isn’t a full experience, of course, but as shared on the official social media channels for Street Fighter 6, includes things like the ability to train with Ryu and Luke, dig into Avatar Creation, and get a taste of World Tour.

Play the #StreetFighter6 Demo now on PS5 and PS4 for a tiny slice of what the full game will offer!



🕹️ Train up with Ryu and Luke

🎨 Delve into Avatar Creation

🌎 Dip a toe into World Tourhttps://t.co/9JWSwOcD9O pic.twitter.com/aJ27VlZazH — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) April 20, 2023

Speaking of World Tour, it’s important to note that World Tour progress made during the demo won’t be saved. However, your avatar’s appearance will be, and will be available for use in the full version provided you play the full game on the same platform that you used for the demo. Additionally, the game’s Battle Hub won’t be available in this demo.

Street Fighter 6 is set to be released later this year on June 2 for platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more on Street Fighter 6, be sure to check out some of our previous coverage, including our interview with Street Fighter 6 brand manager Jackie Simmons on the game’s future and its return to Xbox, and the previous reveal of Zangief, Cammy, and Lily for Street Fighter 6 during Sony’s State of Play back in February.