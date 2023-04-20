Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Street Fighter 6 demo available on PlayStation now

Dig into avatar creation, and get a taste of World Tour, in the latest demo for Street Fighter 6.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Capcom
3

A wealth of details for Street Fighter 6 were shared today as part of a Street Fighter 6 Showcase. Towards the end of the showcase, some particularly exciting news was revealed in regards to a playable demo. More specifically, a demo of Street Fighter 6 is available right now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The demo isn’t a full experience, of course, but as shared on the official social media channels for Street Fighter 6, includes things like the ability to train with Ryu and Luke, dig into Avatar Creation, and get a taste of World Tour.

Speaking of World Tour, it’s important to note that World Tour progress made during the demo won’t be saved. However, your avatar’s appearance will be, and will be available for use in the full version provided you play the full game on the same platform that you used for the demo. Additionally, the game’s Battle Hub won’t be available in this demo.

Street Fighter 6 is set to be released later this year on June 2 for platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more on Street Fighter 6, be sure to check out some of our previous coverage, including our interview with Street Fighter 6 brand manager Jackie Simmons on the game’s future and its return to Xbox, and the previous reveal of Zangief, Cammy, and Lily for Street Fighter 6 during Sony’s State of Play back in February.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

