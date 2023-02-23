Zangief, Cammy, & Lily Street Fighter 6 gameplay shown during State of Play We got our first look at the Red Cyclone, Killer Bee, and newcomer Lily during the PlayStation State of Play.

It was an awesome day to be a Street Fighter fan during the PlayStation State of Play. We got a look at three new characters’ gameplay during the presentation. Zangief and Cammy made their returns and newcomer Lily rounded out the trailer to give us the last major look at Street Fighter 6’s launch roster. We also got a look at some insanely cool easter eggs in the trailer. Did you catch them?

Capcom showed off the first reveal of Zangief, Cammy, and Lily gameplay during the PlayStation State of Play on February 23, 2023. Our first look was at Zangief, who ditched the speedo for full-legged tights. More importantly, Zangief has his chops, his spinning lariats, his Atomic Busters, and a few new tricks. Notably, we saw him set a stance for one move that then countered an opponent's normal for a reversal throw. He looks dangerous as ever up close.

Zangief and Cammy return along with the exuberant newcomer Lily!



The bear, bird, and bee round out the diverse launch roster when #StreetFighter6 hits the scene on June 2.



Next up was Lily. A completely new character for Street Fighter 6, Lily is related to T. Hawk and it shows. She had the iconic dives upward and downwards, as well as a dazzling display of offense with her twin stick clubs.

Finally, we got our first major gameplay look at Cammy. Much like Zangief, she also put on pants for the first time ever in this one. She also brought her mixed style of grappling and kicks to play with the spinning fist, Cannon Drill/Spiral Arrow charging kick, dive kicks, and Cannon Spike anti-air. The coolest part came during the reveal of her super move, which showed off a deadly grapple that comes right out of her brief appearance in the Street Fighter 2 animated film.

No lie, #StreetFighter6 is about to be the best game in this series by a country mile. Freaking love these easter eggs they're working into the character gameplay. pic.twitter.com/Hvqajn8Elk — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) February 23, 2023

Street Fighter 6’s roster is said to be complete. If a previous leak was to be believed, Ed and Akuma were still on the docket, but it will remain to be seen if we get them as DLC instead. Nonetheless, Street Fighter 6 is set to arrive in June 2023 and be part of EVO 2023, so stay tuned for more updates leading up to the game’s launch.