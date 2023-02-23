Watch the February 2023 PlayStation State of Play here Here's how you can tune into the February 2023 PlayStation State of Play.

After a lot of fan speculation, Sony has officially confirmed that it will be holding a PlayStation State of Play. These presentations are similar to Nintendo Directs and other digital showcases, providing news and and updates on upcoming first and third-party video games. It won’t be long until the show, let’s get into how you can watch the February 2023 PlayStation State of Play.

The PlayStation State of Play will take place on February 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. It will be broadcasted on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. You can also watch it right here on Shacknews using the video embed above.

Today’s State of Play is set to deliver a lot of information. Sony has already confirmed that it will be sharing new details on five PS VR2 games launching by the end of this year. Afterward, the State of Play will feature 15 minutes of gameplay from Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. We haven’t heard much about the game since it was delayed to Spring 2023, outside of the cinematic trailer that revealed that the game will feature Kevin Conroy’s final performance as Batman. It’s not clear how long the rest of the State of Play will run.

The heavy focus on PS VR2 games makes sense, given that the new HMD just launched this week. We were fans of it here at Shacknews and are curious to see what else is in store for the platform. It will also be interesting to see if Sony touches on other titles coming to PS5 during the showcase. We’ll be watching the State of Play and reporting all of the announcements right here on Shacknews.