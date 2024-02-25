UMA wins Capcom Cup X & $1 million When the dust settled, it was Wang 'UMA' Yuan-hao that won the first Street Fighter 6 Capcom Cup championship and the lion's share of the $2 million prize pool.

Wang "UMA" Yuan-hao has won Capcom Cup X. The finals for Capcom Cup X ran this weekend, not only hosting the championship for the first ever Capcom Cup on Street Fighter 6, but also awarding a prize pool of $2 million USD. It was a weekend of some of the strongest Street Fighter 6 players in the world having assembled to prove themselves the best on the world stage. However, there could only be one winner, and this time it was Uma, who defeated Chris Wong in the Finals to take the trophy and win $1 million.

The Capcom Cup X Grand Finals ran on February 25, 2023, following a rich week of Group Elimination Stages among the qualifying participant. It was a collection of old guard, new guard, former champions, newcomers proving their case in front of the FGC, and folks from all over the world. EVO 2023 winner Angry Bird didn’t even make it to the Top 16 and it wasn’t for lack of trying as the likes of Chris Wong’s Luke, MenaRD’s Blanka and Luke, Leshar’s Chun-Li, and UMA’s Juri, and more put it all on the line. You can see how the Capcom Cup X Top 16 Winners bracket played out here:

Capcom Cup Winners Top 16 bracket

Source: Capcom

And the Capcom Cup X Top 16 Losers bracket, which saw surprise losses for both MenaRD and Fuudo:

Capcom Cup Top 16 Losers bracket

Source: Capcom

Ultimately, after a fierce Top 8, it came down to UMA and Chris Wong in the Grand Finals, a rematch of Winner's Finals where Uma had already beaten Wong once. Among the character representation, Luke was easily one of the most standout fighters, with his users clearing out the list of competitors using other characters in fairly short order. Chris Wong was arguably the most successful Luke among them, putting his opponents down in a style that got him to the Winner’s Finals.

One of the biggest threats was UMA’s Juri, which absolutely dominated Chun-Li user Leshar in a 3-0 set to move on to Winner’s Finals opposite of Wong. There, he was even the first to deal a loss to Wong and send him to the Losers Finals. Nonetheless, Wong won out in a stellar set against Gachikun's Rashid and earned the right to challenge UMA again. Wong even beat Uma to achieve a bracket reset in the Grand Finals.

In the end, UMA’s dominance withstood any and all challenges (and Lukes). His Juri took Chris Wong to the limits in their second Grand Finals set with an amazing 3-0 set, becoming Capcom Cup X champion and achieving the $1 million prize. That marks the opening chapter in the Street Fighter 6 era of Capcom Cup, but more competition is on the way, including Capcom Cup 11 where another massive prize pool will be on the line. Stay tuned as we cover more Street Fighter 6 and FGC right here at Shacknews.