Red Bull Kumite 2024: Schedule, brackets, prize pool & where to watch This weekend, 16 of the best Street Fighter 6 players in the world are assembling in New York for an epic showdown worth $50,000.

It’s the weekend of Red Bull Kumite 2024. Every year, Red Bull puts on an awesome event in fighting games featuring some of the best players in the world. It even allows uninvited players to try to get in with a Last Chance Qualifier tournament for two spots in the tournament. With this weekend’s event focusing on Street Fighter 6 and the players and prize pool pretty much set, we have all the details you need to know about where to watch Red Bull Kumite this weekend.

Red Bull Kumite 2024 schedule & where to watch

Red Bull Kumite 2024 will take place at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York, but viewers around the world will be able to watch it live on Red Bull’s YouTube and Twitch channels, or just above. The event is broken into two major segments with the Last Chance Qualifier allowing 256 qualifying players to fight for the two last spots in the 16-player Finals. The Last Chance Qualifier will run on March 16, 2024, from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET. Afterwards, the Red Bull Kumite Finals featuring the final 16 players will take place on March 17 from 12:30 p.m. PT to 9:30 p.m. ET.

Red Bull Kumite 2024 players & brackets

Red Bull has assembled 14 pro players from around the world to compete in Red Bull Kumite 2024, including Victor "Punk" Woodley.

Source: Red Bull Gaming

The Red Bull Kumite 2024 brackets can be found on Start.gg, where the Last Chance Qualifier and Finals tournaments are shown as two events. 256 players will battle it out in the Last Chance Qualifier to be part of the two play-in slots set aside in the 16-player Finals. The other 14 slots of the Finals are pro FGC players from around the world who were specially invited to take part in the event. Those 14 known players are as follows:

Punk (USA)

MenaRD (Dominican Republic)

Gachikun (Japan)

Big Bird (United Arab Emirates)

Chris Wong (Hong Kong)

iDom (USA)

Hibiki The Beast (Japan)

Broski (United Kingdom)

Mister Crimson (France)

Bonchan (Japan)

Oil King (Taiwan)

LeShar (South Korea)

NuckleDu (USA)

Tokido (Japan)

Red Bull Kumite 2024 prize pool

The $50,000 prize pool for Red Bull Kumite 2024 will be split among the 16 competitors in the Finals.

Source: Red Bull Gaming

And here we are. This is what it’s about in the end. Every one of these players will be fighting for their piece of the bag, and it’s a substantial one. The Red Bull Kumite 2024 Prize Pool consists of $50,000 USD set to be distributed among the 16 players in the Finals event. The payout will be as follows:

1st Place – US $9,000

2nd Place – US $5,000

3rd & 4th Place – US $4,000 each

5th to 8th Place – US $3,000 each

9th to 16th Place – US $2,000 each

And there you have it. We’ve got a great competition ahead of us this weekend, so tune in and watch the best in the world throw down in Street Fighter 6 when the Red Bull Kumite 2024 event goes live! Stay tuned to our FGC coverage for more updates and news.