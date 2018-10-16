Torchlight 3 is available right now in Steam Early Access
On PC Gaming Show 2020, Echtra Games' Max Schaefer revealed that Torchlight 3 is available now to play in Steam Early Access.
Shacknews gets the inside scoop on Torchlight Frontiers, the upcoming multiplayer dungeon crawler from Echtra Games.
Gather your friends together for a jaunt through this classic-tinged RPG series.