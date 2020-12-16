Torchlight 3 Lead Shawn Stone talks big update & transmog We caught up to Echtra Games' Lead Game Designer Shawn Stone to talk about some of the major additions coming to Torchlight 3, how the team approaches new content, and more.

Since Torchlight 3 launched back in October 2020, the game has gained quite the mix of fans and critics. It attempts to build meaningfully forward from previous titles of the franchise while attempting to maintain the meaningful core components that continues to bring players back to Torchlight. With that in mind, the team has prepared a major update in the form of a new equipment transmog and dye system, as well as expansions of the fort system, winter pets, new legendary weapons, and plenty more, and we took the opportunity to speak in depth with Echtra Games Lead Game Designer Shawn Stone about it.

Echtra Games launched the Wintery ‘Snow & Steam’ update for Torchlight 3 on December 15, 2020. In speaking about the approach to new content in Torchlight 3, Shawn Stone shared a wealth of behind-the-scenes information about some of the content coming to the game. Through player feedback and conversation, the team has not only pursued new content, but also quality-of-life improvements tailored to the needs and concerns of players. That includes improvements to decoration in forts and end-game improvements to quests, boss progression, rewards, and variety.

Another thing that the team went after in this particular update was the inclusion of new Legendary weapons that come in the form of sets. There are several new sets that feature a main and off-hand weapon that provide bonuses if you can collect and equip both. In addition to all that, there’s just a wealth of little things meant to keep progression fun and enjoyable, whether it’s facing a greater variety of boss encounters or having a portal that appears next to you and transports you to a boss when you’re finished with a dungeon quest leading to that boss. Stone and Echtra’s efforts seem to fully incorporate the desires of the playerbase in their approach.

