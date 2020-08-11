Torchlight 3 reveals new Relic overhaul, out now Change up the way you interact with Relics as of the new update, available to all Early Access players.

Torchlight III players can dig into a new feature as of today, with Early Access bringing a newly-overhauled portion of the game to life today: a Relics rebuild.

As of today's update, all Torchlight 3 Early Access players may now partake in the newly-upgraded Relics skill tree, which will now let anyone choose their Relic after choosing their class. It will act as a permanent third skill tree with its own selection of both active and passive skills.

You'll be able to choose from five different Relics: Blood Drinker, Bane, Coldhaert, Electrode, and Flaming Destroyer, each with their own unique sets of abilities and strengths. For instance, Blood Drinker lets you heal your wounds by bleeding enemies out. Bane will summon an army of deadly spiders ready to devour their prey.

When you choose a Relic, you'll get five Active skills and five Passive skills to choose from, each with a new set of Tier bonuses. As of the new Relic subclasses update, older Relic Activation skills will just be reworked into skills that players can upgrade with points. Speaking of skills, there will be additional skill slots available as a part of this update, which brings the total to 9.

Previously, I previewed Torchlight 3. Here's what I thought about it:

"Although the game remains in Early Access, there's still plenty to do. The optional online multiplayer, while I didn't have the opportunity to test out, was not a hindrance for me flying solo. The servers were stable, I was never kicked out of a game, and I enjoyed the fun, admittedly somewhat mindless clicking through enemies while I collected loot and leveled. Sometimes, those simple things are all you really need to make a game fun."

