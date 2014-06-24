Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2022 earnings conference call here
Tune in to the Electronic Arts Q2 2022 earnings report webcast to hear EA's performance, projections, and maybe news on upcoming titles.
We check out the Sims 4 to see how realistic virtual life can get.
EA revealed more from the upcoming sequel to Mirror's Edge.
Criterion spoke about their latest game during EA's E3 press conference, but oddly enough, there don't seem to be cars involved. In fact, it's a whole new IP, which will throw in numerous vehicles and modes of travel from land, air, and sea.
Electronic Arts is up next at E3 2014! Their EA World Premiere: E3 2014 press conference will begin at 12:00PM PDT (3:00PM EDT)! Your official thread is right here, so watch and join the conversation!
Want to try out Battlefield 4? EA will give PlayStation Plus subscribers the option starting today.
Information has been leaked on the next Battlefield game--and it apparently isn't being developed by DICE.
The latest map pack for EA's popular military shooter isn't too far from release.
