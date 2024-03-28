New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

It Takes Two crosses over 16 million units sold on third anniversary

Josef Fares' Hazelight Studios launched It Takes Two with Electronic Arts in 2021, garnering numerous awards and accolades.
TJ Denzer
Image via Hazelight Studios
2

Hazelight Studios’ co-op adventure It Takes Two crosses its third anniversary since release this week, and with it, the studio also celebrated the game’s latest sales milestone. Reportedly, It Takes Two has passed 16 million units in sales since it released in 2021 under Electronic Arts publishing as an EA Original. What’s more, Hazelight seems to tease that there could be something more on the way in 2024.

Hazelight Studios shared its anniversary sales milestone on the studio Twitter this week. It Takes Two originally released on March 26, 2021, meaning the game has been out for three years. For the anniversary, Hazelight gave thanks to the fans for the love that it has received and the sales it has made since that release:

It Takes Two tweet about 16 million unit sales following its third anniversary.
Hazelight Studios celebrated its third anniversary and sales, not to mention teasing that it might be up to something new.
Source: Hazelight Studios

That last part of the tweet is interesting to say the least. Hazelight Studios has basked in the success of It Takes Two for a while, even eventually making its way onto Nintendo Switch in November 2022. The game itself has also been beloved by fans and critics alike for its heady story of family, its dark humor, and its fantastic platforming elements. We gave it a high score in our Shacknews review and many other critics agreed. It also ended up in our Shacknews Top 10 and Indie Top 10 Games of 2021.

If Hazelight Studios is up to something new following It Takes Two, we’re excited to see what it is. We’ll keep an eye out for reveals and announcements, so stay tuned for further updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

