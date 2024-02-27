EA reveals F1 24 with a release date in May The latest year of EA's officially licensed F1 games is fast approaching with a full release of the game coming in April.

The partnership between EA Sports and the Formula 1 racing organization continues in 2024 as the two have revealed the latest game in the EA F1 series. F1 24 has been teased and it’s coming very fast with a May release date. With that date set, Electronic Arts has teased that a full reveal of the game will take place in April 2024.

EA Sports and the F1 organization revealed F1 24 via the EA Sports F1 Twitter this week. According to the reveal, F1 24 is scheduled to release on May 31, 2024 and will come out on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC via the EA App, Steam, and Epic Games. What’s more, EA Sports has shared that a deeper dive into F1 24’s features is coming sometime in April, which will give us a much fuller look at gameplay and features in the upcoming racing title.

#F124 🟣📅 May 31



Pre-order today and get closer to the grid with immediate access to select 2024 team liveries in #F123 https://t.co/GmTjjE0Xvc



Full reveal in April. pic.twitter.com/0w7XqaPrr6 — EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) February 27, 2024

The EA Sports F1 series has been a significantly solid series of games year to year, giving us cutting edge visuals and deeply immersive racing and customization across some of the world’s most iconic racing circuits and tracks. Codemasters continues to work on the game and bring a high level of racing game development to the series. F1 23 wasn’t quite as good as previous years, but it still impressed us with its best-in-class driving and features in our Shacknews review.

With a May release date set for F1 24, and a full reveal coming in April, we’ll look forward to seeing more of what it has to offer as it gets closer. Stay tuned for more details as they drop, right here at Shacknews.