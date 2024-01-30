New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Electronic Arts (EA) issues FY 2024 revenue guidance below expectations

EA's lower-than-expected guidance didn't do its stock any favors in after-hours trading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EA
2

Despite some solid performance in its latest financial report, Electronic Arts’ (EA) guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year did not inspire confidence in shareholders. The gaming publisher’s revenue guidance was below expectations, and it led to a drop in share value.

EA provided revenue guidance in its earnings report for Q3 2024. The company is forecasting somewhere between $7.408 to $7.708 billion, which could potentially put it below the $7.6 billion expectation. It caused EA stock to drop significantly in value in after-hours trading.

Electronic Arts (EA) is among several major companies that reported earnings today, alongside Google and Microsoft. Stay right here on Shacknews for the latest financial updates in tech and games industries.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola