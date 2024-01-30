Electronic Arts (EA) issues FY 2024 revenue guidance below expectations EA's lower-than-expected guidance didn't do its stock any favors in after-hours trading.

Despite some solid performance in its latest financial report, Electronic Arts’ (EA) guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year did not inspire confidence in shareholders. The gaming publisher’s revenue guidance was below expectations, and it led to a drop in share value.

EA provided revenue guidance in its earnings report for Q3 2024. The company is forecasting somewhere between $7.408 to $7.708 billion, which could potentially put it below the $7.6 billion expectation. It caused EA stock to drop significantly in value in after-hours trading.

